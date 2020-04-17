|
|
Joan Kraatz Lenny
May 29, 1935 - April 14, 2020
Wappingers Falls, NY
Joan Kraatz Lenny, age 84 of Wappingers Falls, NY, ended her journey with Alzheimer's at home on April 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1935 at home in Saddle River, NJ to John and Rose (nee Fitzpatrick) Kraatz.
From a young age Joan was drawn to music. She graduated from Mannes College of Music in New York City in 1958 and chose teaching as her profession. Joan loved to teach and often told stories of her musical direction of school plays and chaperoning trips to Europe with her students. After teaching in private Catholic schools for many years, Joan moved to Orange County, NY in 1985 and shortly thereafter began teaching music in the public school system, finishing her career as the general music teacher at Washingtonville Middle School.
Joan was a devoted Catholic, most recently a parishioner at St. Mary's in Wappingers Falls, NY. For many years Joan was the organist at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. She loved leading her choir and was happy to continue to play music during her retirement. Throughout her life, Joan loved to volunteer her time to local needs. She was a Girl Scout troop leader, the treasurer on the local community board, ladies auxiliary member for Sterling Forest firehouse, and a docent at Storm King Arts Center. As a lifelong animal lover, Joan was also very active with many animal rights charities.
Joan was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Jean Kraatz Fecteau, and her very close and very loved cousins. Joan is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Lenny Ferrara and her partner, Robert Hughes, and by her grandchildren: Xander Monroe Ferrara and Paxon Rose Ferrara to whom she was known as KitKat.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations in Joan's name may be made to Stray Help, PO Box 245 Fishkill, NY 12524 www.strayhelp.org, or
Arrangements are under the care of Delehanty Funeral Home, 64 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com 845-297-2640.?
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020