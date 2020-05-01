Joan L. Prince
Joan L. Prince
February 7, 1932 - April 27, 2020
Monticello, NY
Joan L. Prince passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at Schrevier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late John and Florence Jacobson Miller, she was born in Queens, NY on February 7, 1932.
Joan was a Nurses Aide for Marycrest Convent in Monroe, NY.
Survivors include her children: Jeri Hubych of Texas; Kathy Turnbull and her husband. John of Greenville, NY; and Vera McRae and her husband. Bob of Monroe, NY; her sister. Jacqueline Pope of Monticello, NY; her grandchildren: Sandy, John "JB", Rus, Nikki, Savannah, Sarah, Sally, Richie, Jesse, Clint, Ken, Jaye, Bob, Kelly, many great-grandchildren, and by her son-in-law, Bill Peterson of Highland Mills, NY. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Burton R. Prince; her son, Burton Raymond Prince and her daughter, Laurie Peterson.
Joan was an avid dog lover. In lieu of flowers, a donation to any animal rescue would be appreciated.
Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Creamatory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
