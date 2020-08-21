1/
Joan Lewis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Lewis
August 20, 1941 - August 17, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Joan Lewis of Ellenville, NY, passed away at home on the morning of August 17, 2020. The daughter of the late Isaac Williams and Ferne Payne, Joan was born on August 20, 1941.
Joan worked as a cook at Scharade Cutlery for 18 years before she decided to make a change. She went on to work as head cook at the Kerhonkson Elementary School - retiring in June of 2008. Joan was a proud member of the Ellenville Elks Lodge #1971 in Napanoch, NY.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Forgette and her wife, Nicole; sons, Ron Conklin and his wife, Tammy, and Scott Conklin; stepson, Steve Lewis; sisters, Carol Knapp and her husband, Fred and Betty Distel and her husband, Butch; as well as one brother, Don Williams and his wife, Kathy. Joan leaves behind nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her little companion, Furby.
Joan was pre-deceased by her husband, Don Lewis; daughter, Sherry Prokos; and sisters, Gloria Butler and Norma Shamro.
Per Joan's wishes there will be no services. Cremation will be held privately.
"She will remain forever in our hearts."
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service — Proudly serving Warwick and the surrounding communities. For directions or to leave a condolence please call 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zygmunt-Murtie Memorials, LLC
PO Box 74
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 977-6127
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zygmunt-Murtie Memorials, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved