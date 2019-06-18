Joan Marie Fredericks

October 26, 1943 - June 16, 2019

Middletown, NY

Joan Marie Fredericks, a lifetime Middletown resident, entered into eternal rest following a long illness on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Highland Manor in Middletown. She was 75.

The daughter of the late Benjamin and Sophie Sroczynski Fredericks, she was born on October 26, 1943 in Suffern, NY. Joanie married Paul Welsh in 1965, and they shared 21 years of marriage and raised two children together. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Pauls' Roman Catholic Church in Bullville, NY.From 1976 to 1987 Joanie worked first at Circleville Elementary School and then Circleville Middle School where she made many lasting friendships. After a brief respite in her beloved Cape Cod, she came back to Middletown and began to work as an Executive Secretary for the Carmelite Friars of the Province of St. Elias for many years until her retirement in 2006. Joanie was an extremely hard worker who was very organized. She was loved by anyone who met her and was generous to a fault. Her time working for the Carmelites was more of a vocation than a job for her, as caring for the members of the Religious Order was very important to her life. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was affectionately known as "Babcia" to her grandchildren.

Joanie is survived by her children, Daniel Paul Welsh of Goshen and Nancy Quick and her husband Christopher of Bloomingburg; her brother in law, Charles Wilson; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and her four grandchildren, Charlotte, Maggie, Timothy and Madeline.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Patricia Wilson and her brother Benjamin Fredericks, as well as her former husband Paul Welsh.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 2800 Rt. 17K, Bullville, NY 10915. Burial will follow in the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.

Memorial contributions in Joanie's name may be made to Carmelite Friar's retirement Fund, P.O. Box 3079, Middletown, NY 10940.