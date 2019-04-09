Joan Marie Moriello

February 15, 1944 - April 8, 2019

Town of Newburgh, NY

Joan Marie Moriello (née Harris) entered into rest on Monday morning, April 8th, after a long illness, at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh. The daughter of the late John and Catherine Harris, she was born on February 15, 1944, and was a lifelong resident of Newburgh.

Joan was a graduate of the NFA class of '61 and later went on to receive an Associate's degree in Business Administration from OCCC. Her career spanned work with Bell Telephone Co. and later with AT&T.

Joan had the green thumb of our family. Her garden was a haven for her and a pleasure for all of us to enjoy at family picnics. She had a wonderful knack of giving gifts that showed a caring perception of what you loved and were interested in. Joan was not only the owner of a complete collection of The Library of America Books, she actually read all of them! She was our Book Club's go-to historian; she was also a worthy competitor at Scrabble. Throughout her illness, she deserved the motto: "nevertheless she persisted". She is loved and will be sorely missed.

Joan was predeceased by her loving and fun-loving daughter, dear Michelle Moriello. She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years Anthony Charles Moriello and wonderful son, Matthew John Moriello, as well as her sister Mary Phillips and husband Peter, sister-in-law Barbara Attalienti and husband Anthony, mother-in-law Edith Moriello. She also leaves behind many cousins and nieces Mia and Peggy, nephews Greg, Mark, Kynan, and Robert as well as grand-nieces Kristina, Victoria, Morgan, Taylor, Bailey, Amy and April and grand-nephews Michael, Matthew, and Justin.

Joan adored all her nieces and nephews. She especially fondly and gratefully remembered her daughter's friends who would check in with Joan long after Michelle's untimely death.

Visitation will be at Brooks Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11th between 4-7pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Church on Benkard Ave. in the city of Newburgh on Friday, April 12th at 10am. Cremation and interment at Calvary cemetery will be performed at a later date.

The family thanks the kind staff at Kaplan Hospice who made Joan and her family so at ease and well cared for. In their Meditation Room a line of scripture gave her great comfort: "To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven." Ecclesiastes 3:2

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's memory to Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Ln, Newburgh, NY 12550 or St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen, 55 Grand St, Newburgh, NY 12550.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300. Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary