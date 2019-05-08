|
Joan P. Carrillo
August 2, 1934 - May 5, 2019
Milford, PA
Joan P. Carrillo, age 84 of Milford, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Port Jervis, NY. She was born in Bellville, NJ on August 2, 1934, the daughter of Alfred and Doris Slater Sherman.
Joan retired as a clerk from Flintkote Tile Co. in East Rutherford, NJ after many years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart RC church in East Rutherford, NJ. Joan was an avid Bingo player and was known as the "Bingo Queen."
She married Anthony T. Carrillo who pre-deceased her. She is survived by her brother, Alfred Sherman of Forked River, NJ; her nephews: Wayne Mathews and his wife, Betty of Milford, PA, Rhys Mathews and his wife, Doreen of Fairlawn, NJ; her nieces, Rhyanne Hudson and her husband, Tommy of Westford, MA, Cheryl Bensley and her husband, Charles of Palm Coast, FL, Judy Sherman of Vermont, and her nephew, Chris Sherman and his wife, Danielle of Toms River, NJ.
Private interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Tribute Program, PO Box. 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 10, 2019