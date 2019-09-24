|
|
Joan P. McCullough
March 15, 1935 - September 22, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Joan P. McCullough, age 84 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at The Milford Health Care & Rehabilitation Facility in Milford, Pennsylvania.
Joan was born on March 15, 1935 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of Charles J. And Lucille Jacobs Clarke. She married William McCullough who pre-deceased her.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Karen Mercavitch and her husband, Paul of Old Forge, Pennsylvania; her son, William McCullough, Jr.and his fiancé, Barbara Lozier of Montague, New Jersey; two sisters, Barbara Markle of Port Jervis, and Nancy Clarke of Matamoras, Pennsylvania; her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 15t4 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019