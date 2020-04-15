|
Sister Joan Sullivan
July 1, 1941 - April 12, 2020
Monroe, NY
Sister Joan Sullivan passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Queen of Apostles Covent in Monroe, NY. She was 78 years old. Daughter of the late James and Anna Flanagan Sullivan, Joan was born July 1, 1941 in Bronx, NY.
Sister Joan taught in the Bronx and in Baltimore, Maryland. She resided at Queen of Apostles Convent from 2005 till the present.
Last year she celebrated 60 years as a Pallottine Sister.
She is survived by her brother, James Sullivan of Long Island, NY; her sister, Betty Maloney of Florida; and her 36 nieces and nephews.
A private Graveside Service will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pallottine Sisters Memorial Fund, 98 Harriman Heights Rd., Monroe, NY, 10950.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185. www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020