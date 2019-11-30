|
Joan T. Squicciarini
March 30, 1937 - November 29, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Joan T. Squicciarini passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. She was 82 years old. Daughter of the late William and Caroline Marino Kelly, she was born March 30, 1937 in Suffern, NY.
Joan was the owner of Highland Stone in Highland Mills, NY. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Highland Falls.
Survivors include her son, Martin F. Squicciarini, Jr. and his wife, Mary Elizabeth of Lansdale, PA; her daughter, Robin desRosiers and her husband, William of Highland Falls; her brother, James Kelly and his wife, Dolores of The Villages, FL; her sisters: Carolyn Willson of W. Haverstraw, NY, Patricia Powers and her husband, James of Vero Beach, FL; five grandchildren: Martin Thomas Squicciarini and his wife, Sarah, Patricia Evans and husband, Charles, Laura Squicciraini, William F. desRosiers and his wife, Jamie, Kelly Ann Marie desRosiers; one great-grandchild, Lily Joan Evans; several nieces and nephews and a special five year old friend, Hunter Guers of Highland Falls, NY.
Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2 at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3 at Sacred Heart Church in Highland Falls. Interment will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery, in Town of Highlands, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main St., Highland Falls, NY 10928 or The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Ln., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446- 2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019