Joan Virginia Powers
April 28, 1923 - January 25, 2020
Bullville, NY
Joan Virginia Powers, a resident of the area for 24 years, entered into rest on Saturday, January 25th at Middletown Park in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 96 years of age.
The daughter of the late Arthur and Sarah Weber Powers, she was born on April 28, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY.
Joan was a homemaker, but during World War II she was employed at a munitions factory. Joan had attended St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Bullville when she was able.
Survivors include her brother, Arthur Powers of Amelia, OH; two nieces, Allison J. Winters and her husband Richard J. of Bullville, and Glynis A. Eble and her husband Raymond of Ridge, NY; her great-nieces, Colleen Eble, Caitlin Winters, Breanne Eble, and Erika Winters; her great nephews, Matthew Eble, Ethan Winters, and Liam Eble.
Joan was predeceased by her siblings, Eileen MacIntosh, Genevieve Shaughnessy, Edward Braffett and Edna Randall.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6th at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 2800 Route 17K, Bullville, NY. Reverend Sean Harlow, O. Carm will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Joans' name may be made to the Humane Society of Walden, 2489 Albany Post Road, Walden, NY 12586
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY.
