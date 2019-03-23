Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Wickman Morse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Wickman Morse Obituary
Joan Wickman Morse
March 9, 1932 - March 23, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Joan Wickman Morse of Wolf Lake, Rock Hill, NY passed away at age 87 at Glen Arden Health Care Center. She was predeceased by husband, Emerson A. Morse II, former President of EA Morse & Co., her daughter, Kelly A. Buchman; son-in-law Craig and many cousins of her family in Sweden. She was the daughter of the late Greta (Kall) and Carl Wickman.
Joan was born in Middletown, NY where she lived until age two, moving to Queens, Long Island and returning to Middletown where she graduated from Middletown High School. Shortly afterwards, she married her high school sweetheart, Emerson. They raised three sons and a daughter.
Surviving are Emerson III and Peggy Morse, Carl and Lorraine Morse, Tom Morse and Debbie Briggs. Joan has nine grandchildren: Adam, Melissa, Emerson IV, Erik, Kimberley, Amanda, Melinda, Ashley and Brittney and 13 great-grandchildren.
Joan would like to be remembered as a loving wife and partner in raising their children with character and integrity. They in turn have continued to teach values and ethics to their families. A better gift no parent could have. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.alpha1.org
Arrangements under the direction and care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. 845-343-6309 www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now