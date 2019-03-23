|
|
Joan Wickman Morse
March 9, 1932 - March 23, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Joan Wickman Morse of Wolf Lake, Rock Hill, NY passed away at age 87 at Glen Arden Health Care Center. She was predeceased by husband, Emerson A. Morse II, former President of EA Morse & Co., her daughter, Kelly A. Buchman; son-in-law Craig and many cousins of her family in Sweden. She was the daughter of the late Greta (Kall) and Carl Wickman.
Joan was born in Middletown, NY where she lived until age two, moving to Queens, Long Island and returning to Middletown where she graduated from Middletown High School. Shortly afterwards, she married her high school sweetheart, Emerson. They raised three sons and a daughter.
Surviving are Emerson III and Peggy Morse, Carl and Lorraine Morse, Tom Morse and Debbie Briggs. Joan has nine grandchildren: Adam, Melissa, Emerson IV, Erik, Kimberley, Amanda, Melinda, Ashley and Brittney and 13 great-grandchildren.
Joan would like to be remembered as a loving wife and partner in raising their children with character and integrity. They in turn have continued to teach values and ethics to their families. A better gift no parent could have. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.alpha1.org
Arrangements under the direction and care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. 845-343-6309 www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019