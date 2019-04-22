|
Joann Bardsley
March 9, 1958 - April 20, 2019
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Joann Bardsley, of Loch Sheldrake, NY entered into rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 61.
Daughter of the late Roy and Shirley (Coccia) Bardsley, she was born on March 9, 1958 in Providence RI.
Joann was full of mischief and always on the move. She also enjoyed family outings and dinners.
Survivors include two brothers, Roy Bardsley and his wife, Christine of Marlboro and Robert Bardsley of Wallkill; one sister, Lisa Bardsley of New Windsor; and one nephew Nicholas Bardsley; she also leaves behind her friends and family at the New Hope Community.
Visitation will talk place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 pm, at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh. Internment will take place at 1:00 pm, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at North Burial Ground, Providence, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joann's memory to New Hope Community, 5 New Hope Drive, PO Box 289, Rte 52, Loch Sheldrake, NY 12759.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019