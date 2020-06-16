JoAnn Marie Bahr
September 2, 1962 - June 13, 2020
Northville, MI - Formerly of Wallkill, NY
JoAnn Marie Bahr of Northville, Michigan, formerly of Wallkill, entered into rest Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was 57. The daughter of the late Nicholas A. Piperato Sr. and Catherine M. (Ruggiero) Piperato, she was born September 2, 1962 in Newburgh.
JoAnn was a beauty consultant for Mary Kay, member of St. Colette Church in Livonia, MI and attended Our Lady of Fatima Church in Plattekill, NY.
JoAnn (many people called her Bo) possessed an incredible love for life, family, friends and pets. Her warm smile, infectious laugh, boundless heart and ability to see the good in everyone created lasting impressions on anyone having the good fortune to make her acquaintance. Bo was easily the biggest cheerleader for her 19 nieces and nephews, always making sure each one knew and understood the pride she had for their accomplishments. So many times, Bo dropped everything and put her life on hold to help family or friends through a rough patch. Finally, she was an adored and adoring wife, a best friend to share the good times and bad while always offering encouragement and advice. With her personal touch and country style, she made every house a warm and inviting home.
Possessing a rare combination of kindness, good natured mischievousness humor and overall goodness, Bo will be sorely missed by so many. Conversely, these same traits ensure she will always live on in all our hearts.
In addition to her mother, Catherine "Renee" Piperato, JoAnn is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Bahr of Michigan; brother, Nicholas Piperato Jr. (Deborah); sister, Teresa Tragis all of the Town of Newburgh; mother-in-law, MaryLou Bahr of Highland; brothers-in-law, William Bahr (Marissa) of Warwick, Matthew Bahr (Sarah) of Highland; sister-in-law, Wendolyn Crowell (Brian) of Gardiner; special aunt, Mary Ann Fogg of the Town of Newburgh; beloved dog, Faith. As well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Nicholas Piperato Sr., she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Dimsey and her dog, Suzie.
Visitation will take place Thursday, June 18th from 3 to 6 p.m. at White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 North Plank Rd. (Route 32), Town of Newburgh. Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time; please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Funeral service at funeral home and burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery will be private. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in JoAnn's memory to any Dog Rescue or Right to Life organization of one's choice, also to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral Arrangements under the direction of White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 845-562-6550, visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
