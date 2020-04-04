|
|
JoAnn McElroy (Grace)
August 24, 1942 - March 31, 2020
Campbell Hall, NY
JoAnn McElroy passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at home. She was 77 years old.
JoAnn was born August 24, 1942 at Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Kathleen Wiggins and Frank Grace. She graduated from Goshen Central High School and then she earned her Masters in Education degree from SUNY New Paltz. She was a teacher in the Goshen School District for many years.
She married the love of her life, Lloyd Richard McElroy on January 6, 1962.
She was a beautiful soul who loved her children and grandchildren immensely. She loved being with her family above all else. She liked poetry, reading mystery novels, doing crossword puzzles and playing games with her family. She always put her family first. She was a great cook and even better confidant. She did not have a mean bone in her body but had a fierce protection of her family.
She is now reunited with her husband and we have two guardian angels watching over us.
JoAnn is survived by her loving children: her son, David McElroy at home, her daughters, Mary Kempter and husband, Russ, and Karen Beilman and her husband, Robert; and her amazing grandchildren: Courtney Coldon, Cody Kempter, Dylan Kempter and Josh Kempter. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Wiggins and wife, Nicole; her sister, Kathi Reynolds and husband, Rich; her cousin, Mary Jane Krecidlo and may other family and friends.
There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Lippincott Funeral Chapel, Inc. 294-5311 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020