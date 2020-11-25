JoAnn Peters
September 16,1939 - November 22, 2020
Chester, NY
JoAnn Peters, a retired executive secretary, passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center on November 22nd, 2020. She was 81 years old.
JoAnn Josephine Annette D'Amore Vaccaro, the daughter of Nicholas and Lucy Patti D'Amore Vaccaro, was born in Manhattan on September 16th, 1939. Her family originated from Sicily and Northern Italy and were dressmakers in the Garment District of New York City. She graduated from Washington Irving High School, Manhattan, NY in 1957. She wed her first husband, Denny Nargi, 1960, and her second husband, Hans J. Peters, in 1965.
She moved to the Middletown area in the 1960's. JoAnn had a vibrant personality and a smile that would light up the room. She had a great sense of humor and entertained us with her jokes. She would do anything to help others. She was nicknamed "Red" for her red hair and her big heart. She was well-liked by all who met her. JoAnn retired from Orange-Ulster BOCES in June 2008 after 27 years of service. She also was the proprietor of Visions, a boutique shop in the Hamlet of Sugar Loaf, NY, for at least two decades. JoAnn was an Honorary GOVAC member from 2009-2013, fondly referred to as "Grandma GOVAC".
JoAnn is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Peters Lewis of Bloomingburg and Peggy S. Peters-Sabo and her husband, Timothy of Middletown; her loving and cherished grandchildren, Stephanie, Debrianna, and Dillan, her "grandson" Jacen Saldana and her beloved dog, Buddy Lee, and former son-in-laws, Sean Coyne and Daniel Lewis, father of her grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30th, from 2pm-4pm at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940, with a Funeral Service of Remembrance at 4 pm, with Rev. James Sidoti O.Ca
rm. officiating. Visitation can also be attended virtually via the Applebee-McPhillips website. Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 1st, in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery, Queens, NY.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
.