|
|
Joanna Gallagher
June 24, 1923 - November 18, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Joanna Gallagher of Port Jervis, NY, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place. She was 96. She was born June 24, 1923 in Argentina, the daughter of the late Juan and the late Anna Sarroca.
She earned her Master's Degree in Music Studies and taught as a Professor at a private school in Argentina.
Surviving are one son, Daniel Palermo and his wife, Peggy of Otisville, NY; one brother, Antonio Sarroca of Houston, TX; grandchildren: Jackie Slanovec and her husband, Fred, Nicole Lee and her husband, Corey, Lauren Palermo, Danielle Rodriguez and her husband, Jose; ten great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Michael Palermo and her second husband, John Gallagher; her daughter, Irene Palermo and her sister, Anna Sarroca.
Family and friends are invited to visit the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m.
A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael L. Palazzo.
Burial of cremains will be privately held in St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx, NY.
Joanna will be remembered in prayer on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the regular Mass in Holy Name R. C. Church at 10:45 a.m.
Joanna's family would like to extend their many thanks to the staff of St. Joseph's Place in Port Jervis for the love and devoted care they gave to her during the past 10 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name R. C. Church, PO Box 597, Otisville, NY 10963.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019