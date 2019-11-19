Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanna Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanna Gallagher


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanna Gallagher Obituary
Joanna Gallagher
June 24, 1923 - November 18, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Joanna Gallagher of Port Jervis, NY, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place. She was 96. She was born June 24, 1923 in Argentina, the daughter of the late Juan and the late Anna Sarroca.
She earned her Master's Degree in Music Studies and taught as a Professor at a private school in Argentina.
Surviving are one son, Daniel Palermo and his wife, Peggy of Otisville, NY; one brother, Antonio Sarroca of Houston, TX; grandchildren: Jackie Slanovec and her husband, Fred, Nicole Lee and her husband, Corey, Lauren Palermo, Danielle Rodriguez and her husband, Jose; ten great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Michael Palermo and her second husband, John Gallagher; her daughter, Irene Palermo and her sister, Anna Sarroca.
Family and friends are invited to visit the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m.
A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael L. Palazzo.
Burial of cremains will be privately held in St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx, NY.
Joanna will be remembered in prayer on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the regular Mass in Holy Name R. C. Church at 10:45 a.m.
Joanna's family would like to extend their many thanks to the staff of St. Joseph's Place in Port Jervis for the love and devoted care they gave to her during the past 10 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name R. C. Church, PO Box 597, Otisville, NY 10963.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray-Parker Funeral Home
Download Now