Joanna McCarter
January 19, 1932 - May 1, 2019
Warwick, NY
Joanna McCarter, a retired school teacher and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on May 1, 2019 in St. Anthony's Community Hospital in Warwick, NY. She was 87.
The daughter of the late Jack and Mary McCarter, she was born on January 19, 1932 in Teaneck, NJ.
Joanna was a longtime teacher at the Norwood Schools in Norwood, NJ for over thirty years teaching Kindergarten and Special Education.
Survivors include her children: Megan Perrow of Rock Tavern, NY; Marianne Sortino of Chester and Frederick Brickmann of Lincoln Park, NJ; two grandchildren, Kellye Batewell and Maureen Anderson; her great-granddaughter, Molly Batewell.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 845--477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019