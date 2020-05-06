Joanna P. Loughlin
October 12, 1928 - May 1, 2020
Rock Hill, NY
On the evening of May 1, 2020, Joanna Loughlin, a long-time resident of Rock Hill, NY, died at the age of 91. The youngest of five children, Joanna was born October 12, 1928 in Dunkirk, NY, to parents Joseph Narusczwicz and Sophia Pieczol who immigrated to the United States from Lithuania in 1917.
She attended the State of University of New York at Brockport where she earned an undergraduate degree in Physical Education and a master's degree in Health Education. Joanna went on to teach junior and senior high school students for more than three decades.
She married John I. Loughlin (d. 2012) and settled in Medina, NY, where they raised three children. Joanna served on the Board of the Medina Memorial Hospital and was active in a number of community organizations. She and John moved to Rock Hill, NY in 1990 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Joanna is survived by three sons, John (Darlene) of Menlo Park, CA, Joseph (Suzanne) of Rock Hill, NY and James of Manhattan and Rock Hill, NY; her adored grandchildren, Juliette (Robert), Julia and Adam; and beloved sister, Genevieve. Her grandson, Trevor pre-deceased her in 2013.
Joanna was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, dedicated teacher, sportswoman, friend, volunteer, skilled knitter, best gingerbread cookie maker, and cat rescuer, who loved her life on Treasure Lake.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled following the lifting of Covid restrictions. Any remembrances can be made to TARA, The Animal Rights Alliance, Inc. at www.tara-spayneuter.org
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.