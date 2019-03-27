|
|
Joanna U. Smith (nee Weaver)
March 26, 2019
Washington Twp., NY
Joanna U. Smith (nee Weaver), 88, of Washington Twp., NJ, formerly of Old Tappan, NJ, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Fred; devoted mother of Colleen Muller and husband, Rick of Old Tappan, Frederick and wife, Theresa of Hillsdale, NJ, Kerri Ann Smith and husband, Gary of Salisbury Mills, NY and Russell of Hillsdale; adored grandmother of ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister. Joanna is also survived by her beloved cat, Kitty.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Pius X RC Church, Old Tappan with interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. Visiting hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050). www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019