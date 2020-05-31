Joanne Corrigan Warren
June 16, 1959 - May 29, 2020
Middletown, NY
Joanne Corrigan Warren, loving wife, sister, mother and adoring grandmother, died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at ORMC. She was 60.
The daughter of the late Richard J. and Ann Fielding Corrigan, Joanne was born on June 16, 1959 in Brooklyn, NY. Joanne married Charles "Lee" Warren on September 3, 1983 and they shared 37 years of marriage together. She worked for the City of Middletown School District as a Teaching Assistant in the Library. She was crazy about her family, especially her grandchildren. Joanne enjoyed being at the beach, reading and shopping.
In addition to her husband Lee at home, Joanne is survived by her children: Jeffrey and his wife, Valerie of Beacon, Joseph and his wife, Nikki of Chester, Jenna Decker and her husband, John of Pine Bush; step daughters, Christine Quevedo and her husband, Alex of Florida and Lisa Warren of Newburgh; two brothers, Richard Corrigan and Matthew Corrigan and his wife, Maureen, and sister, Linda Wood and her husband, Dennis; as well as two cherished grandchildren, Irelia and Dean and many nieces and nephews.
Joanne was predeceased by her mother, Ann only one month ago and her father, Richard.
Services will be webcast at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3rd at www.applebee-mcphillips.com/obituaries-Joanne-Corrigan-Warren. Visit the website to view the online video tribute to Joanne.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.