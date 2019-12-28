|
|
Joanne J. Armour
June 5, 1927 - December 27, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Joanne J. Meehan Armour, a longtime resident of Montgomery, NY, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Goshen. She was 92. The daughter of the late Joseph Meehan and Anne Burawa Meehan, she was born June 5, 1927 in New York City.
Joanne worked as a police officer for the Village of Montgomery Police Dept. for over 25 years. She retired from the department with the rank of Police Sergeant. She was the first female officer in Montgomery. She also worked as the attendance officer for Valley Central High School for 19 years.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald S. Armour.
Survivors include her two daughters, Bridget Williams of Montgomery, NY, and Jody and husband, Eric Ferguson of Wallkill, NY; her son, Jeremy Armour and wife, Lori of Walker Valley; six grandchildren: James Purdy, Cory Williams, Marc Ferguson, Andrew Armour and Kara, Matthew Armour; brother, Joseph Meehan of Connecticut; seven great-grandchildren: Tasha Purdy, Tristan Purdy, Brooke Purdy, Cheyanne Purdy, Tyler Gaudio, Nicky, and Emma; as well as two great great-grandchildren.
Along with her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by great-granddaughter, Sasha Purdy and son-in-law, Bobby Williams and beloved dog, Cody.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019