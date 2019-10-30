|
Joanne L. Ward
April 5, 1939 - October 28, 2019
Marlborough, NY
Joanne L. Ward, 80, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, entered into heavenly rest on October 28, 2019. The daughter of the late Jesse and Ethel Elliott, she was born in Marlborough, where she graduated from Marlborough High School, was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church, serving as a Vestry Member, and an employee of Key Bank.
Joanne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She always took great care of her husband, children, nieces and nephews, and grandchildren. Joanne was extremely proud of her grandchildren's achievements and accomplishments. She would hardly ever miss a concert, ball game or award ceremony. She enjoyed cooking and baking every day. It was hard to find a day where she wasn't cooking up a feast in the kitchen, and she will live on through her recipes. On days where her health wasn't with her, she always found strength to cook for her family and friends. Her garden was full of life and flowers every year, and her flowers are still in full bloom today to send her off to heaven. She will be greatly missed by many friends, family, parishioners, and pets. We have lost one of the best hearts and souls God ever made.
Joanne is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard (Snooky) Ward, Sr.; children: Renee' and Bill Borchert of Marlborough, and Rich and Jen Ward of Cornwall; siblings: Barbara and Thomas Ranalli of Syracuse and Jesse and Carol Elliott of Newburgh; grandchildren: Billy, Abby, Emily and Eric Borchert, Jake Ward, and Neal, Abby and Jake Pryne; and several wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Ward; sisters: Dorothy Crudele-Brooks; Peggy Craft, Betty Billesimo, and Bonnie Elliott-Kracht.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a service at 5:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in memory of Joanne to Christ Episcopal Church, P.0. Box 27, Marlboro, NY 12542.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019