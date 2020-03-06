Home

Joanne M. Matarazzo


1958 - 2020
Joanne M. Matarazzo Obituary
Joanne M. Matarazzo
March 9, 1958 - March 4, 2020
Woodridge, NY
Joanne Marie Matarazzo of Woodridge, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Achieve Rehab & Nursing Facility in Liberty. She was 61.
The daughter of the late Angelo DeSanno and Lillian Erickson DeSanno, she was born March 9, 1958 in Miami, FL.
She is survived by her husband: Robert Matarazzo; two sons: Anthony DeSanno (Wil McCreesh) and Michael Matarazzo (Emily); her siblings: Dino DeSanno (Pam), Louise Elliott, Michael DeSanno and Toni Blaskey; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a niece Casey Elliott.
Joanne's family would like to thank everyone at Achieve for the outstanding care given to her, especially Traci, Debbie and Richard who went above and beyond. It is very much appreciated.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
