Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
46 Ball St.
Port Jervis, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne Totaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne M. Totaro


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnne M. Totaro Obituary
JoAnne M. Totaro
September 30, 1959 - July 17, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
JoAnne M. Totaro of Port Jervis, NY, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 59.
She was born September 30, 1959 in Bronx, NY the daughter of the late Joseph Balsamello and Marie Fariello Balsamello.
JoAnne worked as a cashier for Shoprite in Montague, NJ for 31 years.
JoAnne was kind; nurturing and had an unconditional love for everyone she crossed paths with in her life. She loved going to Disney and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her loving husband of 36 years, Vincent Totaro,
two beloved sons: Kyle Totaro and his wife, Allyson of Raynham, MA, Vincent W. Totaro of Croton on Hudson, NY; her mother, Marie Balsamello of Warwick, NY; three siblings: Joe Balsamello and his wife, Camille, Christopher Balsamello, Maria McClelland and her husband, Dale; brother-in-law, Marco Totaro and his wife, Dayna; sister-in-law: MaryAnn Totaro; also many extended family, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 with a 9:15 a.m. prayer at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 845-856-5191; for more information directions to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 18 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray-Parker Funeral Home
Download Now