JoAnne M. Totaro

September 30, 1959 - July 17, 2019

Port Jervis, NY

JoAnne M. Totaro of Port Jervis, NY, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 59.

She was born September 30, 1959 in Bronx, NY the daughter of the late Joseph Balsamello and Marie Fariello Balsamello.

JoAnne worked as a cashier for Shoprite in Montague, NJ for 31 years.

JoAnne was kind; nurturing and had an unconditional love for everyone she crossed paths with in her life. She loved going to Disney and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her loving husband of 36 years, Vincent Totaro,

two beloved sons: Kyle Totaro and his wife, Allyson of Raynham, MA, Vincent W. Totaro of Croton on Hudson, NY; her mother, Marie Balsamello of Warwick, NY; three siblings: Joe Balsamello and his wife, Camille, Christopher Balsamello, Maria McClelland and her husband, Dale; brother-in-law, Marco Totaro and his wife, Dayna; sister-in-law: MaryAnn Totaro; also many extended family, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 with a 9:15 a.m. prayer at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY.

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 845-856-5191; for more information directions to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com Published in Times Herald-Record from July 18 to July 26, 2019