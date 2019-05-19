|
|
Joanne T. "Annee" Ciccone
January 19, 1954 - May 17, 2019
New Windsor, NY - Formerly of Suffern, NY
Joanne T. Ciccone of New Windsor, NY, formerly of Suffern passed away at NY Presbyterian Hospital on May 17, 2019. The daughter of the late Joseph and Jean Bugglen Rigoli she was born on January 19, 1954 in NYC, NY. Annie was married to Paul M. Ciccone for over 37 wonderful years. She had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by her family and dear friends.
Survivors include her husband, Paul at home; step-daughter, Danielle Marie Ciccone and granddaughter, Eva Marie Wylkes of Hawaii; brothers, Richard Rigoli and wife, Paula of Tuxedo, NY, Joseph Rigoli and wife, Vicki of NJ; sister, Jean Dowling and husband, David of Tuxedo, Janet Beckerle and husband, Paul of Pearl River, NY; sisters-in-law, Kelly Rigoli of Wayne, NJ, Keri Rigoli of Wycoff, NJ, Patti Carew and husband, Mike of Airmont, NY, Vicki Jo Olsen and husband, Thomas of Airmont, NY; brother-in-law, Peter Ciccone of Stony Point, NY; several nieces and nephews.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, James and Raymond Rigoli.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 12 p.m. on Wednesday May 22 at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 179 E. Main St., Washingtonville, NY 10992. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 following the visitation. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.; for additional information, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 19 to May 20, 2019