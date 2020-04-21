|
Joanne Virginia Faulkner
"Jody"
January 12, 1957 - April 18, 2020
Middletown, NY
Joanne Faulkner, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on April 18, 2020 in Pine Bush, NY. She was the daughter of the late George and Dolores Wagner Faulkner.
Jody was a member of AHRC and worked for Occupations Inc. for many years. She enjoyed working, arts and crafts, dancing, singing, music, animals and shopping. She always looked forward to her vacations and trips to visit relatives. Socializing and visits with friends and family were high on her list of happiest times, and her laughter was always sincere and recognizable. Always up for a good party, Jody would call to remind us of someone's birthday or holiday that we should celebrate. Her circle of friends was enviable. Jody's love, kindness and compassion were felt by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
Jody was a Special Olympian, having participated in the Special Olympics at West Point for many years, as well as statewide competitions. Jody was proud of the numerous Gold, Silver and Bronze medals and ribbons she won for her swimming abilities. Her specialty was the butterfly stroke.
Joanne is survived by her siblings: G. Daniel Faulkner (Margo), Patricia Walker (Ronald), Michael Faulkner (Eija), and Kathleen Cater (James). She also leaves her nephews, Jeffrey Walker, Travis and Davin Faulkner, and nieces, Erin Boyce, Meghan Hitt, Lindsey Faulkner, Caitlin and Lauren Cater, and Mackenzie Cater-Halstirick; and several great nieces and great nephews.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks, gratitude and love to Jody's extended family and devoted caregivers at Blackhawk and Bullville IRAs. Your selfless devotion & care will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties Inc. or the Alzheimer's Association.
Due to current community health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020