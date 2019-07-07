Home

Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
Jodi L. (Edwards) Kessler


1959 - 2019
Jodi L. (Edwards) Kessler Obituary
Jodi L. Kessler passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 59 years old. Daughter of the late Leonard and Joan Edwards, she was born August 21, 1959 in Goshen, NY.
Jodi was a Secretary for C&J Repairs in Monroe.
Survivors include her husband, Conrad at home, her daughters: Roxanne Kessler, Jodi Kessler, and Sandra Kessler, all of Monroe, NY; her brothers: Thomas Edwards of Edmonston, NY, Johnny Edwards of Watertown, NY, Leonard Edwards of Monroe, NY; her sisters: Roxanne Hinkson of Wurtsboro, NY, Joan Dailey of Mooresville, NC and three grandchildren: Cheyenne Kruger, Jacob Ebaugh and Hailey Ebaugh.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 7 to July 8, 2019
