|
|
Jody Leigh Wick Thomas
June 17, 1961 - May 22, 2019
North Las Vegas, NV - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Jody Leigh Wick Thomas was born on June 17, 1961 in Middletown, NY to Gerald and Shirley Wick who preceded her in death. She departed this life at the age of 57 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home in North Las Vegas, NV.
Jody spent her early years in New York where she graduated from Middletown High School in 1979. After graduation, she moved to New Port Richey, FL. Where she worked as a CNA at Community Hospital. In 1981, Jody was blessed with two sons, Scott Joseph Gulbin (1982) and Alexander Scott Gulbin (1985). She moved to Las Vegas in 1983 where she worked at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Jody ruled over the Race and Sports Book. In 1991, she married Wesley Thomas. Jody was a Protestant who knew Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
Jody was a living miracle. Doctors said she would not live to the age of 21 and that she wouldn't have children but with a fiery disposition, strength of will and faith in God she beat the odds. Now there is no more pain. She has gone to be with Jesus and has heard Him say, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." She lived a full, humble life of service and we are honoring her wishes as we say goodbye.
A devoted wife and mother, Jody is survived by her husband, Wesley Thomas; sons: Scott Gulbin and Alexander Gulbin (Deka); step-daughters: Diana Prewitt-Webb (Larry), Leslie and Erika; stepson, Dorian; special aunt Judy Bland; special cousins: Danny and Billy Robinson; fur babies: Keno, Lady and Lucy; brothers: Dale Scott (Tami), Gary Scott (Tina Romer) and Gerald Wick; her In-laws: Maryetta Brewer (Ollie), Henry Thomas (Catherine), Alvin Thomas (Cynthia), Calvin Thomas (Enola) and Earl Thomas (Terry Ann). She also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was a spine for many, strong feet for others, a voice for all, and had a heart ten times her size.
Visitation hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday June 2 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Poplar Grove Cemetery in Phillipsport, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019