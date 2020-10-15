Joel Greenwald

September 7, 1938 - October 11, 2020

Atlantic, VA

Joel Wyler Greenwald, 82, of Atlantic, VA and former 35 year resident of Harriman, NY, passed away in Virginia on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Joel was born on September 7, 1938 to Eleanor and Milton Greenwald of Brooklyn, NY. He was married to Linda Ann Palmer for 29 years up until her death in 2002.

Joel was an accomplished musician. A graduate of the High School of Music & Art in Manhattan, he worked as a professional Latin jazz trumpet player and did gig work as a wedding organist and DJ. He also renovated and flipped houses.

Together Joel and Linda raised three children: one daughter, Laura Greenwald González (Jesús) of Bethlehem, PA and two sons, Jared Lawrence Greenwald (Amy) of Marietta, GA and Gregory Michael Greenwald (Tracy) of Amsterdam, NY. Joel and Linda also parented several foster children and contributed to the unique and tight-knit community of the Village of Harriman, NY. They have eight grandchildren: Skylar and Sage Goldstein, Sara and Liliana González, and Jenna, Tyler, Trevor and Ember Greenwald. Joel is also survived by one sister, Berta Ledecky, of New York City.

In retirement, Joel led a quiet life in Atlantic, VA with his second wife, Lian, of Nanning, China. They enjoyed watching movies, doing yard work together and eating out at Chinese buffets. In addition to playing saxophone in community bands, Joel enjoyed swimming at the local YMCA.

A small family celebration of life memorial service will be held in Chincoteague, VA at a date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store