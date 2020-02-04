|
Joel Norman Thomas
January 23, 1926 - January 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Joel Norman Thomas, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 27, 2020. He was 94.
Born on January 23, 1926 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Tom and Betty Thomas. Joel worked at Eastern Casting for 50 years.
He leave to cherish is memories are his wife, Clara B. Thomas; two daughters, Jolene Thomas and Donna Scott; three granddaughters; siblings, Ronnie Thomas and Jane Thomas as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Joel is predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Thomas; sister, Wedge and two brothers.
Mr. Thomas will repose 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Heaven Bound Church of Deliverance, 189 Washington St., Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Bishop Gerald Jones will officiate. Interment w/Full Military Honors at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020