Johanna Catalano


1932 - 2020
Johanna Catalano Obituary
Johanna Catalano
May 21, 1932 - April 17, 2020
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Johanna "Jean" Catalano passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Jean was born on May 21, 1932 and grew up in Milton, New York. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in Newburgh. She lived in Rome Italy for 16 years before returning to live in Marlboro, New York and then to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where she lived for 25 years. Jean was a business owner, a teacher's assistant and a seamstress.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Joseph Lofaro; first husband, Al Vecchione and second husband, Domenico Catalano; her brother, Dominick Lofaro and nephew, John Bunt.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joey Vecchione and wife, Mary Lou and her grandchildren, Joey and Angela Vecchione; daughter and son-in-law, Rose Catalano Miller and husband, Jayven; and daughter, Domenica Catalano. Jean is also survived by her sister, Frances Bunt; nephews, Joseph, Jeff and Jay Bunt and their families.
Jean was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family only. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
