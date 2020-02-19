|
|
Johanna F. Heidecke
February 26, 1927 - February 16, 2020
Warwick, NY
Johanna F. Heidecke of Warwick, NY passed away on February 16, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital just a few days shy of her 93rd birthday.
Born February 26, 1927 in New York, NY, she was the daughter of Carla (Pohlsen) and Ferdinand Mueller.
Johanna was an administrative assistant for Horizon Family Medical Group at their Monroe, NY office. She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Johanna is survived by her children: Carla Schuch and her husband Peter, of Fairport, NY, Paul Heidecke and his wife Laura of Warwick, NY and Kurt Heidecke and his wife Linda of Chester, NY; grandchildren: Joshua Heidecke and his wife Katie, Kai Heidecke, Rebecca Povio and her husband Brian, Kyle Schuch and his wife Jennifer, Kristen Bustamante and her husband Jeremy, Mark Heidecke and his fiancé Shea Murrell, Amie Heidecke, and Jeffrey Heidecke; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Heidecke and a son, Frederick.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020