A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Corolla Wild Horses preservation fund Corolla North Carolina, John A. Bolzan of Bloomingburg NY, age 65, left this world on May 26, 2020 seeking a new sunrise. Survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cindy, John had a creative zest for life as an artist, musician, and graphic designer.John was predeceased by his parents, Clara and Edward Bolzan and his brother, James. John was loved and adored by all his family, his brothers, Thomas (Deborah) and Edward (Donna); nieces and nephews: Nicole, Alexandra, Zachary, Brian, Heather, Shaun; grand nieces and nephews: Madelyn, George, Thomas, Jameson, Emma, and Tyler.John was a talented artist and lifelong musician, SUNY Orange Graphic Arts graduate, retiree from the Times Herald-Record and employed in sales by Pratt/ Whitney.A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Corolla Wild Horses preservation fund Corolla North Carolina, www.corollawildhorses.com

