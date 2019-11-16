|
|
John A. Bull
November 13, 2019
Bluffton, SC - Formerly of Campbell Hall, NY
John A. Bull, 67 of Bluffton, SC and formerly a longtime resident of Campbell Hall, died on November 13, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with a rare form of cancer. He had spent his last months surrounded by family and friends at the house of a dear friend, Scott Tonic of Salisbury Mills, NY.
John was predeceased by his parents Mildred and Albert Bull. John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Eileen (Nelson) Bull; daughter, Daniele (Bull) Raccio of Rock Tavern, son, Jason Bull and wife, Dineen of Salisbury Mills, and daughter, Lauren (Bull) Babcock and husband, Wayne of Montgomery NY. He was a loving Poppy to his three beautiful granddaughters: Jessica Rose, Sophie and Shelby Bull. He is also survived by his brother, Albert "Skip" Bull and his wife, Linda of Walden, NY.
John served the town of Blooming Grove for a total of 30 years. His career began as the town's recreation maintenance engineer; later he became the foreman of the Blooming Grove highway department until his retirement. John spent his life dedicated to serving his community and it's youth. Over many years, John coached Washingtonville Youth Football, Little League, CYO Basketball, and AAU girls basketball. He served on the board of directors for both CYO basketball and Little League. In addition, he was the former president of the Washingtonville Youth Football. One of his greatest joys was when he coached St. Mary's CYO 5th grade boys traveling basketball team to its first Archdiocese championship. The compassion and sportsmanship, which were so characteristic of this generous man were appreciated and recognized by so many of his former players and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the newly established John Bull Memorial Scholarship for Athletes Fund. Checks can be mailed to the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan, 30 Scott's Corners Drive, Suite 203, Montgomery, NY 12549. Secure online donations can be made at http://bit.ly/JohnBullScholarship.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 22 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, November 23 at Blooming Grove United Church of Christ, 8 Old Dominion Road, Blooming Grove, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019