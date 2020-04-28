|
|
John A. Carroll
August 29, 1949 - April 26, 2020
Port St. Lucie, FL
John A. Carroll, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at age of 70 after battling a longtime illness.
John was born August 29, 1949 to John and Antoinette Carroll of Port Jervis, NY. He was a proud graduate of the Indiana Institute of Technology, a retiree of the Federal Government where he worked as a Patent Examiner, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. John was a devoted and loving son, brother, uncle and great uncle.
John is survived by his mother, Antoinette Carroll; his sister, Nancy Keeler (Gary); his brother, Paul; his nephew, Austin Carroll (Colleen); and his nieces, Erin Keeler, Meghan Buffamante (Michael), Lindsay Carroll, and Lauren Buda (Ian). He also leaves behind his great nieces, Shayna, Lia and Elena.
John is pre-deceased by his father, John "Jack" and his sister-in-law, Pam.
He will be dearly missed and remain forever in our hearts.
Private interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020