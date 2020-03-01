|
John A. "Gio" Cavalari
July 31, 1945 - February 27, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
John A. "Gio" Cavalari of Washingtonville, NY passed away quietly in his sleep in the month of February 2020 common era. He was 74.
He was born on July 31st 1945 in Providence, RI to John Richard Cavalari and Joan Lissenden, childhood sweethearts both of Brooklyn, NY, his entire childhood through high school was spent growing up at The Meadowbrook Lodge, the family business in Cornwall, NY. In childhood and through school, John pursued an interest in academia by immersing himself in a lifestyle that surrounded him with books, antiquities, travel, culture, food, a fondness of the arts, and most importantly, people. As a child at a costume party one could find John dressed as an European nobleman in proper regalia. John had good taste and liked fine things even when being thrifty. For a time, he drove a yellow Volkswagen beetle that had been retrofitted with a kit which converted its front end to a Rolls Royce design. In high school he was recognized as "most sophisticated" and his senior quote in the Cornwall Central High School yearbook entry read "Caesar is dead, Napoleon is dead, and I'm not feeling very well myself."
After high school John enrolled at The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC where he studied history and architecture. His studies were interrupted for military service while John proudly served his country during Vietnam. This event offered John a great opportunity to learn the local lifestyle and he choose to live independently off base in Germany. Thus being introduced to a circle of German families, his time there became one of his lifelong learning experiences. Germany has a castle on every hill, a brewery in every town, and a medieval church in every village. John was in his element and he used his time there to explore and absorb everything he could.
Having completed his tour of duty, he took his honorable discharge "over there" and decided to travel. He hitchhiked for months through many countries in Europe, Asia, and North Africa before returning home. From his military postings stateside and the friends he had met in college, he had many places to visit throughout the U.S. and traveled widely in his native land. He never made it completely around the world, but he once observed that his "arc on the globe went from Oregon to Turkey."
Upon returning to the States he resumed his college education at Catholic University and completed a BA in history. After graduation he returned home to Cornwall and assumed a role in the family business where he found his life's work. He became a partner at The Meadowbrook before retiring in the 1990s. John loved entertaining people and made friends and family happy by hosting elegant dinner parties where he put his knowledge and study of cuisine, wine, and spirits to fine use. Later in life he found great joy volunteering at The Country Store Thrift Shop in Washingtonville where he happily offered his assistance for many years.
Being with John was never boring. A lifelong learner, a man of many interests, John was equally comfortable discussing The Holy Roman Empire or Prussia under Bismark, gardening, wine, art, antiques or politics. He was a conversationalist and loved to engage with others. John had a wonderful sense of humor and expertly found perfect opportunities to make a quick quip during any situation. He always had people laughing and smiling. John was kind and giving. He found success in life and loved to share that with others. He was an animated and engaging person with an interest in many things. John loved to share his thoughts, humor, and kindness with all the many people that had the luck of meeting him in life.
John married Donna Smith of Cornwall, NY with whom he had a son, John Cavalari, and a daughter Therése Cavalari whom he affectionately referred to as Sweet, both of Newburgh. His wife and children survive him. They will never stop missing him or cease to be grateful that he was their husband and father and most importantly, their best friend. Additional survivors include his sisters, Diane Brown of Cornwall and Angela Cavalari of Monroe; brothers, Marc and David Cavalari both living in the state of Florida; Uncle Frank Cavalari of Cornwall, Aunt Agnes Cavalari of New Windsor; his nieces and nephews and cousins whom all loved him dearly. He lost his mother while still a boy and was predeceased by his 98 year old father, John Cavalari just two years ago; step mother, Fran Cavalari; brother-in-law, Barry Brown of Cornwall; and Uncle Al Cavalari of New Windsor. John had a deep appreciation for his family, was a loving and caring uncle, and especially for his grandparents, Al and Sophie Cavalari, who moved upstate from Brooklyn during World War II and purchased The Meadowbrook Lodge when it was still a small summer resort, thereby giving him the life he lived. His passing leaves a hole in the hearts of many, however, his family celebrates John and the world is a better place for had having him in it. Veni Vidi Vici.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020