|
|
John A. Dacci
December 17, 1945 - September 18, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
John A. Dacci of Greenwood Lake, New York, passed away on September 18, 2019 at his home. He was 73.
The son of the late John and Marie Dacci, he was born on December 17, 1945 in Bronx, New York.
John worked in the family construction business, Laroche Construction in Greenwood Lake, NY.
John was a loving father, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his son, Jason Dacci; his brother, Anthony Laroche and his sisters, Patricia Padilla and Marion Boccanfuso. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019