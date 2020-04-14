|
|
John A. Farley
June 3, 1934 - April 10, 2020
Formerly of Monroe, NY
John A. Farley passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Allendale, NJ. He was 85 years old. Son of the late Patrick and Mary Irwin Farley, John was born June 3, 1934 in New York, NY.
John worked in construction as a Sheet Metal Worker for Sheet Metal Worker Local # 28 in New York, NY.
Survivors include his children: Michael Farley and his companion Sue Lee, of Brooklyn, NY, Jean Buffa and her husband John, of Pequannock, NJ, Kevin Farley and his wife Karen, of Monroe, NY, and Kristin Farley of Mahwah, NJ; his brother Patrick Farley of Point Pleasant, NJ; his sisters: Margaret Donohue of Lakewood, NJ, and Helen Russell of Wichita, KS; his six grandchildren: Connor, Ashlin, Lauren, Jack, Mark and Matthew, and several nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his wife.
Interment will take place at Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020