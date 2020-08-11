1/
John A. Gioffre
1947 - 2020
John A. Gioffre
April 21, 1947 - August 6, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
John Anthony Gioffre of Greenwood Lake, NY, a Vietnam Army Veteran passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, New York surrounded by his loving family. He was 73.
The son of the late Anthony M. and Elvera Mascola Gioffre, he was born on April 21, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York.
John loved to go hunting and fishing with his close friends.
The family would like to thank the nurses from the ICU unit of St. Anthony's Community Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to John in his final days.
Survivors include his brother, Anthony Gioffre and his partner, Frances Pace of Greenwood Lake, NY; his nieces, Annmarie and her husband, Bob Musmacker of Long Island, Theresa Parasmino from the State of Florida, Valerie Cohan and her husband, Arthur of Dingsman Ferry, PA, Kristie Gioffre of Greenwood Lake and his nephew, Anthony Gioffre of Greenwood Lake. He is also survived by many great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Connie Gioffre, Nancy Gioffre Hirsch and his brother, Louis Gioffre.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to a Veterans Organization.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
8454778240
Memories & Condolences
