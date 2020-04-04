|
|
John A. Imbimbo
April 22, 1948 - April 1, 2020
Middletown, NY
John A. Imbimbo of Middletown, NY passed away on April 1, 2020 in Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 71.
The son of the late Anthony and Gloria Imbimbo, he was born on April 22, 1948 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
John was a longtime truck driver and a member of Teamsters 445. Most recently John worked for Healy Brothers in Goshen as a parts delivery driver.
He was a member of American Legion Post 151 in Middletown and Elks Lodge 1097 in Middletown.
He was the widower of Jorgianna Imbimbo. He was predeceased by his two daughters, Debra Vail and D'Anne LeRoy; and his brother, Anthony Imbimbo.
Survivors include his daughter, Gina Imbimbo of Middletown, his brother, Thomas Imbimbo and his wife, Domenica of Old Bridge, NJ; his grandchildren: Katelyn Rivera, Brianna Whalen and Toni Vail; his great-grandchildren: Eli, Vincenzo, Cayden and Ka'Mari. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private Funeral services were held. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Burial was in Bloomingburg Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020