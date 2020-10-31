John A. "Jack" Mc Cormick
April 28, 1941 - October 20, 2020
Rock Hill, NY
John A. "Jack" Mc Cormick, a resident of Rock Hill, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born at Horton Hospital in Middletown on April 28, 1941.
Jack proudly served his country as a seaman in the United States Navy from 1961 until 1966. He was a champion marksman for the Navy handgun team for which he was awarded various decorations and many trophies.
Jack held many positions during his working career including the Monticello Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, NYS Department of Corrections, Town of Thompson Water and Sewer Dept., Town of Thompson Highway Department, and as the proprietor of the Victoria Hotel in Monticello. He was also a member of the Monticello Elks Lodge #1544, the Rock Hill Volunteer Fire Dept., former member of the Monticello Volunteer Fire Dept., a charter member of the Forestburgh Volunteer Fire Dept., and a proud member of the NRA. Being a lifelong outdoorsman, Jack led an active life participating in skiing, hunting, fishing, boating, camping and cruising his Harley.
Jack leaves behind his loving son: Kevin, and daughter: Maureen; and their mother: Naomi; as well as grandchildren: Megan, Brandon, Kevin Jr., John II, Angela, Victoria and Naomi. He had many friends from all walks of life and will be missed by all. He is now with his wife Sue, whom he loved and missed so much for the past five years. Our sorrow should be tempered by the fact that Jack died "with his boots on" as he had desired. Goodbye Jack – may your soul be in the presence of the Lord.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a celebration of Jack's life will be postponed to a future date when all will be notified. Interment will be private at the discretion of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rock Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. or to the Monticello Elks Lodge #1544.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com