John A. Murran, Jr.
January 9, 1959 - September 3, 2020
Monticello, NY
John Alfred Murran Jr., a longtime resident of Monticello, passed away on September 3, 2020 in Harris, NY. He was 61 years old.
John was born in Monticello, NY to John A. Murran Sr. and Jeanette Murran on January 9, 1959. He went to high school at Monticello High School and worked as a Carpenter throughout his life. People will remember John as an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, play music and ride motorcycles. Most of all, John had a good heart and possessed an ability to repair or build anything. He would not hesitate to lend a helping hand to a friend in need. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and anyone who spent time with him felt right at home with his outgoing personality which was welcoming and warm.
John is survived by his son, John A. Murran III and his fiancé, Dawn Arraiz, and their daughter, Elanora Murran. He is also survived by his parents, John A. Murran Sr. and Jeanette Murran; a stepdaughter, Tara Dunn; his siblings, Debra, Patricia, Edward, Randy, as well as their spouses. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews, Kiara, Bruce, Christian, Jaiden, Randy, Scott, Amber, Kimberly, Caitlin, Peyton and Edward Jr, and many great nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly, as well as his dear friend, James Laufersweiler.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, and facemasks are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com