John Alfred Hiatt
1971 - 2020
February 6, 1971 - November 4, 2020
Matamoras, PA
John Alfred Hiatt of Matamoras, PA, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. He was 49.
He was born February 6, 1971 in Elizabeth, NJ, the son of the Wendell Hiatt and the late Josephine Schenesky Hiatt.
John was a loving father, brother, son, uncle and partner. He loved his blue and gold McCaw, Murphy. John was an avid fisherman and a self taught, amazing tattoo artist. He brought laughter and love to so many. He filled our hearts and world with love. He will be missed dearly.
Surviving are three daughters: Amanda Czujak and her fiancé, Steven Goodman of Minersville, PA, Mary Martin and husband, Ryan of Waymart, PA, Jolynn Hiatt and fiancé, Alex Childs of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; one step daughter: Haley Long and her fiancé, Tevin of Matamoras, PA; three sisters: Lisa Lawrence and husband, Fred ofPort Jervis, NY, Karen Crotts and husband, Ronald of Elkin, NC, Linda Connors and husband, James of Lanoka Harbor, NJ; one brother: David Hiatt of Jackson, NJ; his long-time companion: Dawn Masker of Matamoras, PA; grandchildren: Teena, Cheyenne, Aiden, Serena and Freya; also many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services were held on at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 8 at the funeral home. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
