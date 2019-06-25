|
John Alvin Martin
April 14, 1944 - June 20, 2019
Monticello, NY
John Alvin Martin entered into life alongside his twin brother, James Edwin Martin, on Friday, April 14, 1944. He entered into rest and transitioned to Heaven on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 75.
Born to Helen Estelle Martin, John spent the first four years of his life with his mother and Brother in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. In 1949, Helen relocated with her two sons to join other family in Monticello, New York. Growing up, John became a staple in Monticello. Well-known, loved and respected, he took pride in always being someone people could call on in the community of Sullivan County. While working at Cleansville Laundry, John remained social in his town, oftentimes, frequenting the Club Paradise. John would come in weekly where he would eventually meet Erma L. Martin (née Hudson).
John and Erma held a loving relationship, and married on July 31, 1965. The two went on to have 54 amazing years of marriage. Through their relationship and life together, John remained a devoted husband, caring father of nine, and always loving and charismatic "PopPop" to his 16 grandchildren. John dedicated his life to humble civil work, bettering the community where he lived and loved. At Richard Parlow's Sanitation, Monticello Cab and Taxi Service, Monticello Hospital, Sullivan County ARC, Monticello Raceway, the Department of Transportation, New York State Thruway, and West Point's Dining Hall, John's career could be wrapped up with one word: Service. We will remember John for his ability to see past one's situation, and accept anyone for what is truly in their hearts.
John was preceded in his journey to Heaven by his mother, Helen Martin, brother James Martin, daughter Beverly Martin, and son John (Popeye) Martin II. John will be deeply loved and remembered by his wife, Erma L. Martin, his children: Darryl Martin, Tuwanda Martin, Travis Graham, Tumeka Larkins (née Martin), James "Butterball" Martin II, Jerome (Halfpint) Martin II, and Armin Treat, 16 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Homes, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A Celebration of Life Service for John Alvin Martin will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 12:00 p.m. at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello, NY.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home for further information please call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019