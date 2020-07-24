John Anthony Cavallaro
November 24, 1935 - July 23, 2020
Chester, NY
John Cavallaro, a lifelong resident of Chester, NY, passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 84 years old.
John was born in Goshen, NY on November 24, 1935 to the late Anthony James Cavallaro and Frieda Buda Cavallaro. John, along with his late brother Sam, son, Andrew Cavallaro, grandson, A.J. Cavallaro, and nephew, Christopher Cavallaro owned and operated Cavallaro Farms, and A.J. Cavallaro & Sons, Inc., a black dirt produce farm and onion packaging company located in Goshen, NY.
John was a 1953 graduate of Chester High School. He was active in the village of Chester government in the 1970s as a village trustee. John was a lifelong member of the Walton Engine and Hose Fire Company in Chester, NY. He was a 50 plus year member of the Elks Lodge 1097 in Middletown, NY, and a lifetime member of the National Onion Association.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony James Cavallaro and Frieda Buda Cavallaro, and brother, Salvatore "Sam" Cavallaro.
John was a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marion Lupinski Cavallaro of the home; daughter, LuAnn Cavallaro of Kernersville, NC, son Andrew D. Cavallaro of Middletown, NY; grandsons, Anthony James Cavallaro and his wife, Christie of Chester, Dr. Vincent Cavallaro and wife, Jacqueline of Norwalk, CT, granddaughter, Brianna Cavallaro and fiancé, James Francis Ognibene of Middletown, NY; great-granddaughters, Kaleigh Grace Cavallaro and Brielle Marion Cavallaro of Chester. John is also survived by his sister-in-law, Kathy Cavallaro (Sam-deceased), Rose Lupinski Mazzarulli (Joe) and Christine Lupinski Battiatio (Russ-deceased).
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25th at St. Columba R.C. Church Cemetery, Chester, NY. If you would like to participate in the graveside services, please be at the Cemetery by 9:50 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY, 12550, or the Chester Historical Society, 47 Main St., Chester, NY, 10918.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com