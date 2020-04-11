|
John Anthony Semerano Jr.
August 8, 1949 - April 9, 2020
Howells, NY
John Anthony Semerano Jr., a kind and gentle man, died on Thursday April 9, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 70.
John was born in Middletown on August 8, 1949 to John and Lillian F. Semerano. He grew up playing with so many friends in the neighborhood, took part in school and CYO basketball, and was a dedicated Boy Scout and altar boy. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1967, his yearbook caption reading "King of the Snackbar". He continued to support his alma mater at various sporting events. He attended the University of Detroit and graduated from Delhi Agricultural and Technical College with a Civil Engineering degree. John served our country in the U.S. Army as a sergeant stationed in Korea for 13 months and later the Army Reserves. He later joined the American Legion and the VFW. He met and married the love of his life, Leone Kaplan on June 19, 1976 in the rose garden at Sterling Forest in Tuxedo.
John had a love of baseball/softball as a player, coach, and New York Yankees fan. His love of history was celebrated in trips and souvenir T-shirts. He was a brilliant man in many areas, showing off his many Jeopardy talents. John followed true oldies music listening to the top hits of his generation. John was a prolific gardener of vegetables, flowers, and grass.
John gave of his time and talents to organizations such as Habitat For Humanity of Greater Newburgh, Otisville Little League, an usher for Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, a volunteer at Bethel Woods, Wreaths Across America, and Honor Flight.
John is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Leone at home; his two daughters, Nicole Semerano of Harriman and Michelle Semerano of Middletown; his brother, James Semerano (Laura) in Canton, GA; sisters, MaryAnn Ward (Peter) of Charleston, SC and Kathleen Flessa (Richard) of Middletown as well as ten nieces and nephews; many cousins and many close friends and his father-in-law, Gerald Kaplan; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Sue Maddock (Robert) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mindy Horner (Raymond) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Jaclyn Taub (Alex) of New Windsor. John was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Clarice Kaplan.
A celebration of John's life will be held when we can be gathered with the many friends and family who are grieving the sudden loss of this very special man .
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Habitat of Humanity of Great Newburgh, 125 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550 or Wreaths Across America, PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623, Memo: NYOCVM or PA0015.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020