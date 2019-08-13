|
|
John Archibald Keahon
May 30, 1924 - August 11, 2019
Nanuet, NY
John Archibald Keahon, longtime resident of Nanuet, NY passed away on August 11, 2019 at The Joe Raso Hospice Residence, surrounded by family. John was 95 years old.
Mr. Keahon worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Pearl River, NY. He was a carrier for over 30 years before retiring on February 1, 1985.
Mr. Keahon was born on May 30, 1924 in Harrington Park, NJ to John J. and Gertrude (Conklin) Keahon. By the age of two his family moved to Pearl River, where he lived until entering the Navy.
Mr. Keahon graduated from Pearl River High School in 1943. He served in the Navy for both World War II and the Korean War. On May 30, 1952, he married Rita Lockatell at St. Joseph Church in Spring Valley, NY. He built his own home in Nanuet (with the help of family and friends) where he lived for 64 years.
John was a member of the American Legion, Rockland County Historical Society, National Association of Letter Carriers, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and Nanuet Senior II Club.
Mr. Keahon was a proud member of St. Margaret of Antioch Church and worked on the Bingo Team in support of St. Margaret School for over 48 years.
John will be remembered for his friendly manner, his long walks while collecting recyclables, his gardening and his devotion to family and friends (routine visits to those who were sick and needed help).
John was pre-deceased by his parents, John J. and Gertrude Keahon, his wife (63 years) Rita Keahon and brother, Daniel Keahon. He is survived by his six children: Jeanne (Bill Moon) of Treadwell, NY, John (Nancy) of Pearl River, NY, James (Barbara) of Pearl River, NY, Thomas (Galena) of Chester, NY, Rita (Joseph Saxton) of Nanuet, NY and Andrew (Kara) of Stony Point, NY. His 15 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Emma and Nate Moon, Katie (Kevin) Mercurio, Christopher Keahon, James and Brianne Keahon, Thomas (Jamie), Joseph (Teresa) and Stephen Keahon (Christine), Joseph, Ciara and Kevin Saxton, Jena (Ryan) and Amanda Keahon. His eight great – grandchildren: Madeline, Finley, Fiona, Avery, Emily, Michael, Benjamin and Juliette. He is also survived by his brother Noel (Catherine) of Nanuet and sister-in-law Anna Smith of Washingtonville, NY.
Calling hours are Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Wyman Fisher Funeral Home (100 Franklin Ave Pearl River, NY ) from 3:00 – 7:00 PM.
Mass of Christian burial is at St. Margaret of Antioch Church in Pearl River, NY on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM (115 W Central Ave Pearl River, NY). Interment will follow at Frederick Loescher Veteran's Cemetery (220 Brick Church Road, New Hempstead, NY).
In lieu of flowers, friends may send memorial donations to: United Hospice of Rockland (11 Stokum Lane, New City, NY 10956) or The Joe Raso Hospice Residence (415 Buena Vista Road New City, NY 10956).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019