John Arthur Johnston
August 21, 1957 - August 4, 2019
Cornwall, NY
John Arthur Johnston, of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on August 4, 2019 at The VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System in Wappingers Falls, NY. He was 61 years old.
The son of the late Arthur Paul Johnston and Carolyn Ann (Woll) Johnston, John was born on August 21, 1957 in Seminole, FL. John was predeceased by his loving wife: Patricia A. Johnston in 2017.
A family statement reads: "J was a charismatic, energetic man who made friends wherever he went and did whatever he thought was right; he will be missed greatly by all who knew him."
John is survived by his daughter: Nicole Lynn Johnston of Cornwall, NY; his step-son, Michael A. LoPresti, Jr. of Middletown, NY; his grandson: Finnegan LoPresti; his brothers: Dennis Johnston and Arthur P. Johnston, Jr.; his sisters: Barbara Johnston and Deborah DeFreese. In addition to his wife, John was predeceased by his brother: Thomas Johnston.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 10th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions in John's name may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
