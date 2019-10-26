|
John B. "Johnny" Corrado
August 14, 1952 - October 25, 2019
Newburgh, NY
John B. Corrado, 67, a Town of Newburgh Recreation Dept. employee, entered into rest on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Benjamin F. and Josephine T. (Blazick) Corrado, born in Newburgh, NY.
John was a graduate of NFA, attended Rio Linde College in Whittier, CA, and graduated with honors from Mt. St. Mary College in Newburgh. John was a beloved brother to his five sisters and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He was a good friend to many. An avid reader, he enjoyed spirited arguments over sports and politics.
John is survived by his sisters: Barbara Ponesse of Longmont, CO, Lynda Leach and her husband Larry of Benicia, CA, Joanne McDonough and her husband John of Wallkill, Karen Cox and her husband Robert of Newburgh, and Kathy Corrado of Balmville; thirteen nieces and nephews, and fifteen great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29 from 5-8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019