John B. Greehy
September 4, 1941 - July 10, 2020
Cornwall, NY
John B. Greehy, of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2020 at home surrounded by many dear family members and friends. He was 78 years old. The son of the late John Greehy and MaryEllen (Healy) Greehy, John was born on September 4, 1941 in Queens, NY. John was married to his wife, Anne for 52 years.
John was a retired Firefighter with FDNY Engine 35 in Harlem, NY for 31 years where he made many life-long friendships. He honorably and proudly served his country with the Military Police of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
John was an active member of the St. Thomas of Canterbury Church in Cornwall, NY, American Legion, Ancient Order Of Hibernians, Knights of Columbus, Elks, Ambulance Corp, St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee of Orange County, Grand Marshal in Mid-Hudson St. Patrick's Day Parade, Grand Marshal's Aide for the parade in New York City.
John was a loving husband, devoted Catholic, a brother to all FDNY. He was giving, kind, caring, and a fun Irishman who loved life and did it his way. He will be missed greatly.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his loving wife: Anne C. (Griffin) Greehy in 2018, whom he missed every day. He was predeceased by his sisters: Katherine Greehy, Christine Leicht, and Marie Dowd; great nephew: John Greehy Jr. John is survived by his sister: Alice (Greehy) Fox; his brother: Morris Greehy; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), memorial services for John will be held at a later date. Please refer back to this website, www.Quigleybros.com
, for further information. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Memorial Contributions in John's name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 370 7th Avenue, Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com